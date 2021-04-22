David Dobrik Exposed: Former Vlog Squad Member Jeff Wittek Shares Shocking Video Of The YouTuber Nearly Killing Him In Failed Stunt

David Dobrik is coming under fire after new footage showed Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek suffering a life-threatening injury when a stunt for a video went wrong.

In case you missed it, the popular creator group has recently been impacted by a sexual assault controversy involving ex-member, Dom Zeglaitis. Following the allegations, Wittek created a series of videos on the situation and even went on the Frenemies podcast with Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas to share his side of the story. On it, he mentioned an injury that had happened to his eye but never went into detail about the accident, leaving many viewers curious.

In June 2020, Jeff actually first hinted at the damage on Instagram, writing in part to his followers for the caption:

“I got in an accident and broke my face and skull in a few places.”

But, again, he did not explain what happened.

Now, in a new documentary series, Don’t Try This At Home, Jeff has finally opened up about the severe wound and alleged that it all had to do with Dobrik. The 30-year-old explained the group completed some stunts this past summer in the hopes of a big comeback to the YouTube platform.

At one point, the unit decided to place an excavator vehicle in the middle of a lake in Utah that was said to be about a foot deep. In the beginning, a wakeboard had been attached to the massive machine (driven by David) as people spun around. Seems fine, right? Well, people then started to swing from a rope attached to the excavator, and Wittek decided to try out the risky stunt for himself.

“I just jumped out of a plane 20 times. What’s the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake?”

Um… we could think of a bunch of things that could go wrong!! Unfortunately, he learned a lesson the hard way.

“Yeah, I didn’t know I was going to go that fast. So I grabbed the f**king rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people, but this is where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f**king idiot I know was driving it.”

The footage then cuts to Jeff crashing into the excavator and falling into the lake. People then could be seen running towards him after it became clear something serious happened. Take a look at the scary moment (below):

TW: I’ve never felt so angry at a dumb ass influencer before. David Dobrik needs to be stopped. He’s always been irresponsible at his friends expense for YOUTUBE videos. He COULD have been charged with manslaughter had Jeff been inches closer to the excavator. IM LIVIDDDDD pic.twitter.com/eT2wEde46k — Kat (@katmauvearts) April 22, 2021

Please, please, please, we beg: do NOT try this whatsoever. There are no words for just how stupid and reckless the action had been. And many people couldn’t agree more and took to Twitter to call out Dobrik for his “irresponsible” stunt:

Jeff Witteck almost died filming one of David Dobrik’s vlog, he has life long injuries, physically and mentally. I can’t believe how irresponsible you can be, when you’re willing to risk your “friends” life for content. There’s a serious lack of empathy and common sense. pic.twitter.com/ZNcwHjHcA7 — alli (@allisonprivera) April 20, 2021

David Dobrik was swinging Jeff Wittek around while driving the excavator with ONE hand. He has his camera in the other hand filming him. What the hell pic.twitter.com/1QeDDoaA38 — jamieeee (@jamiejerwa) April 22, 2021

David Dobrik has three assistants but couldn't hire a qualified excavator driver, safety gear and a medic for an extremely dangerous vlog stunt.. pic.twitter.com/1oQD4nST4W — remi ???? (@remlilyharth) April 22, 2021

David Dobrik watching his friends getting torn to shreds pic.twitter.com/xpYmlGSg59 — Rita ???????? (@ZRidaRida19) April 22, 2021

David dobrik after almost killing his friend for youtube views pic.twitter.com/EdNEOLBLNi — Corna King (@ElCornaKing) April 22, 2021

In a teaser for the documentary, Jeff revealed he “would have died” if his head made impact “a few inches the other way.” A doctor also explained:

“If that would have entered 3 millimeters higher and been on the same angle, it would have cut your eye right in half.”

In all seriousness, we are SO glad to hear he’s okay. But this was still one of the most idiotic moves ever! What are your reactions to David’s stunt and Jeff’s accident? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

