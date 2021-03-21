David Dobrik Loses Brand Deals Following Vlog Squad Sexual Assault Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Brands have decided to cut ties with David Dobrik following sexual assault allegations surround members of the Vlog Squad.

ICYMI, Business Insider published an interview with an anonymous woman called “Hannah,” who spoke about Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis and alleged he had drugged and raped her when she came to film a video at the popular social media group’s home in 2018.

Related: Hilaria Baldwin Dropped By Brands Over Spanish Heritage Scandal!

According to Business Insider, a YouTube video titled “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!” was uploaded just days after the alleged incident happened, but was later deleted per the woman’s request. Soon after the accusations came out, the star’s attorney issued a statement to E! News, saying:

“David will be addressing his community directly. Anyone who knows him knows he does not condone misconduct in any form. Vlog participants provide consent before anything is posted. Whenever consent is retracted, posts are removed. Any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory.”

David has since issued an apology about how “consent is something that’s super, super important to me,” before adding:

“Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that, whatever the video I’m putting out, I have the approval of that person.”

The 24-year-old also said he “chose to distance” himself from Zeglaitis and other former colleagues who are no longer part of his circle as he doesn’t “align with some of the actions and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct, and I’ve been really disappointed in some of my friends, and for that reason, I’ve separated from a lot of them.”

In the same video, Dobrik also apologized to Joseth “Seth” Francois who also come out with sexual misconduct allegations from a 2017 prank video, in which Francois was tricked into kissing Jason Nash. Take a look (below):



However, many brands have decided to part ways with Dobrik after the assault came to light. On Sunday, DoorDash told Entertainment Tonight the company had ended its partnership:



“DoorDash profoundly condemns the behavior of the Vlog Squad members, and we have terminated our sponsorship of David Dobrik’s podcast Views. This horrific misconduct is incongruous with DoorDash’s values and does not represent the communities we strive to create. Our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

HelloFresh revealed in their statement:

“We can confirm that we are no longer working with David Dobrik or any member of the Vlog Squad and do not have any plans to work with them again in the future.”

Additionally, an EA Sports spokesperson told E! the company has no plans to work with David in the future, while also expressing:

“We expect any influencer or celebrity talent we work with to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values and policies.”

In a statement to The New York Times, the Dollar Shave Club also terminated the relationship and “all planned activity” with the personality. SeatGeek, who often advertises with David, explained to Business Insider it was “reviewing” the pair’s current contract.

We will have to wait and see if any more companies plan to withdraw their business from Dobrik. What are your thoughts, guys? Let us know in the comments (below)!



[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]