Dax Shepard Celebrates Kristen Bell's 41st Birthday With Wonderful Wild West Tribute!

Dax Shepard is showing all kinds of love to his wife for her big 41st birthday!

Kristen Bell had her special day on Sunday, and the Good Place actress was clearly in a cowgirl kind of mood for it — at least, that’s what Dax made it seem like when the loving 46-year-old husband sweetly praised his better half in a cute Instagram post!

As you can see (below), the Armchair Expert podcast host opened right up about the blonde bombshell, saying her beauty is “only surpassed by your heart and buns,” and topically joking that he wanted her for “another 100 years in the saddle.” Shepard showed his love (below):

So cute — and so loving — for this fun couple who have now been married since 2013! Love that they still have so much fun with each other, but are also mature enough to work through the tough times!

Happy Birthday, Kristen!

And yes, here’s to many, many more years in the saddle!

