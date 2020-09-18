Dax Shepard Shaved His Head To ‘Match’ Daughter’s ‘Specific Haircut’ — See The Transformation HERE!

Dax Shepard has got a new ‘do!

On Thursday, the Parenthood alum took to Instagram and uploaded a new video of himself shaving one side of his head. But don’t worry, this wasn’t a Britney Spears circa 2007 moment — just Dax continuing to make his case for one of the coolest dads around!

Related: Dax Shephard’s Hilarious Response To Daughter Lincoln’s Sex Question HERE!

In the two-minute clip, Shepard is seen taking a buzzer to the head while Sara Bareilles‘ song Armor is heard playing in the background. He explained in the caption how the look was inspired by one of his daughters who has been sporting the same hairstyle recently:

“Armor. Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving [sic] my daughters an anthem. She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her :)”

Awwww! While he didn’t reveal which one of his kids he was referring to, as you’re likely aware he and Kristen Bell share daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, together, some sleuthing tells us it was the oldest!

Back in 2019, The Good Place star told E! News how her then-6-year-old asked for permission to wear the shaved style. She recalled:

“She just woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need to shave this whole side right here.’ I was like, ‘I’ve never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.’ And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it.”

In any case, ch-ch-check out Dax’s cool transformation (below):

Nice! Side note: we’re glad to see him looking happy and healthy after a nasty motorcycle accident left him worse for wear late last month.

But back to the topic at hand! Over a million users liked the video including Bareilles, who shared her appreciation for the song shoutout by proudly commenting:

“This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut.”

Kristen also gave her stamp of approval by reposting her husband’s video to her account, along with this adorable message:

“I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter.”

Between the matching haircuts and a shared affinity for non-alcoholic beer with his girls, Dax is taking the whole daddy-daughter bonding thing to a whole new level!

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see a nice side-by-side shot of the two together because the cute couple, who’ve been married since 2007, do not post any pictures of their kids on the internet, but Dax hilariously pointed out a different pop culture comparison we could make instead.

See his uncanny resemblance to the “Glassman bop” here:

LOLz! Love it! Perezcious readers, are U feeling the new look and these parenting skills overall? Sound OFF with your opinions in the comments!

[Image via Dax Shepard/Instagram]