DC Young Fly Reveals His Sister Has Died Just 4 Months After Losing Jacky Oh!

DC Young Fly is mourning the loss of another loved one.

On Monday, the 31-year-old television personality revealed in a post on Instagram that his sister passed away just a couple days ago. Her tragic death comes nearly five months after his longtime partner, Jacky Oh, died due to complications from cosmetic surgery.

So, so sad. We can’t believe he has to face these back-to-back tragedies. But it was actually three, as he wrote in the post:

“In a matter of a year I lost 3 people. my Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago..”

His cousin, too? Oh no! He continued:

“u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength…. Remember he parted the Red Sea not make it disappear .. the problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it make sure Yu stay righteous don’t hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity #StayPrayedUp #KeepGODFirst”

It’s unknown what caused his sibling’s passing, as DC Young Fly did not reveal any details on social media. However, our hearts break for him right now.

The Celebrity Squares host has had a rough few months. Jacky Oh — who shares three children, 6-year-old Nova, 2-year-old Nala, and 10-month-old Prince Nehemiah, with DC Young Fly — was found unresponsive at a hotel in Miami back in May. The 33-year-old Wild ‘N Out star was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her cause of death was determined to be a result of a gluteal augmentation procedure, also known as a Brazilian butt lift. Such a shocking tragedy. And now this…

It’s never easy losing family members. We’re keeping DC Young Fly in our thoughts following the tragic death of his sister.

