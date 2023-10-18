Adele Quit Drinking 3 Months Ago -- But Already Misses It Because Sobriety Is 'Boring'!

Adele has been sober for months now — but she’s finding it super “boring”!

During her Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas on Saturday, the Hello artist revealed she stopped drinking three and a half months ago after realizing she was “borderline alcoholic” when she was younger.

In a video circulating online, she got candid with the crowd, saying:

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It’s boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine.”

She quit caffeine, too?? Wow! She then told a fan, who had been drinking all day before the concert, to “enjoy your whiskey sour, I’m very, very jealous.” Hah!

The 35-year-old has certainly had her wiiiild moments when she was drinking, like last year when she took off her shirt and pole-danced at a gay nightclub! No wonder she thinks sobriety is boring by comparison. LOLz!

Back in March, the I Drink Wine vocalist previously addressed her drinking habits while recalling just how much she consumed during the COVID-19 lockdown, reflecting:

“I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11 am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in — like we all were. I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically.”

Four bottles of wine before lunch is A TON! Her liver is probably glad to have a break. Hah! Ch-ch-check out her honest reflection with fans (below)!

Adele talking to her lottery seat winners about not drinking + “ I just realised my chicken fillets moved out of place n it looks like I’ve got 3 boobs ” ???????? pic.twitter.com/eT9bh7jRlQ — A???? (@adelesgolden) October 14, 2023

It’s gotta be hard to stay sober while performing in Sin City most weekends! So good for her!

