Deadliest Catch Deckhand Mahlon Reyes Cause Of Death Released 5 Months After His Death

Mahlon Reyes, a fan-favorite deckhand on Discovery Channel’s reality show Deadliest Catch, cause of death has been revealed just five months after he suddenly passed.

The Flathead County Sheriff and Coroner Brian Heino confirmed to USA Today on Wednesday that the 38-year-old died from an acute cocaine overdose, and the manner was accidental.

Related: Tanya Roberts’ Cause Of Death Revealed

At the time, his wife, Heather Sullivan, posted a memorial Facebook page, sharing that her husband had suffered a heart attack on July 26 in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, and later had to be moved to the intensive care unit. In the emotional message, she said:

“Mahlon never woke up there was too much time without oxygen, causing irreversible brain damage. On Sunday night our family together made the hardest choice we’ve ever made and that was to remove him from life support.”

After hearing several versions of what caused Mahlon's passing I felt the need to clarify what caused his death. On… Posted by Forever Chim on Friday, July 31, 2020

Mahlon had been a popular cast member of the reality TV series since he first appeared on screens back in 2012. Unfortunately, the show has been plagued with tragedy as his castmate and friend Nick McGlashan also died at the age of 33 just five months after the deckhand did.

Our hearts go out to Mahlon’s friends and family during this really hard time.

[Image via Mahlon Reyes/Facebook]