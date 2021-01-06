Tanya Roberts' Cause Of Death Revealed

The story of Tanya Roberts‘ sudden passing gave fans whiplash, but we’re now hearing more details about her death, including the cause.

As we previously reported, the 65-year-old was said to have collapsed while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, only to be prematurely pronounced dead by her longtime domestic partner Lance O’Brien on Sunday. The very next day, mid-interview, he found out she was still alive, but not out of the woods. Sadly, Tanya succumbed to her illness Monday night.

Related: Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm — In ICU At LA Hospital!

According to her rep Mike Pingel, who spoke to People on Tuesday, the That ’70s Show actress died from a urinary tract infection. He shared in a statement:

“With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30pm PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA.”

Pingel continued, revealing her death “was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream.”

Stating an online memorial would be coming, he concluded his message:

“Roberts was an animal rights activist in lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be given in Roberts name to the ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org. An online memorial for Tanya Roberts will be announced shortly. The family ask for privacy as they mourn her death.”

Tanya, a former Bond girl, will forever be remembered for her iconic roles.

Our thoughts are with Lance, her loved ones, and friends during this difficult time. R.I.P.

[Image via Dimitri Halkidis/WENN]