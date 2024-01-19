Dean McDermott Moving In With New Girlfriend -- But Still No Tori Spelling Divorce?!

Dean McDermott is taking a huge step in his relationship with his new girlfriend!

Amid his divorce with estranged wife Tori Spelling, the 56-year-old actor was staying at a men’s sober living home after going to rehab. Last year, he revealed his struggles with addiction got so bad he spent every night alone, taking pills and drinking tequila. He even admitted he would get into drunken rages that would scare his children!

Fortunately, Dean has been doing well since getting some help. He even moved on from Tori and began dating someone new three months ago, a woman named Lily Calo. And now they seem to be taking their romance to the next level!

In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, it appeared the couple were moving in together! Dean was seen carrying boxes out of his vehicle and into her home on Wednesday. At one point, his 32-year-old girlfriend helped to lug his possessions inside. Wow! They must be pretty serious already!

With Dean living with Lily now, we have to wonder… what is the hold up with the divorce! Why haven’t they pulled the plug on their marriage officially yet? Tori and Dean haven’t made any moves to file for divorce, even though they’ve been separated since the summer and are involved with other people. While Dean is dating Lily, Tori has been seen getting cozy with an advertising CEO named Ryan Cramer. So what gives? Is the divorce coming or not? Hmm…

Reactions to Dean moving in with Lily, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Dean McDermott/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]