Dean McDermott Hasn't Seen His Kids ONCE Since He & Tori Spelling Split This Summer!

Dean McDermott hasn’t seen his kids in how long??

Months after Tori Spelling and the Chopped Canada host split, the two are reportedly taking things “day-by-day” as they attempt to figure out their separation — and family dynamic. On Tuesday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“Tori and Dean have briefly spoken, but the separation and kids situation are still a bit chaotic and are not completely resolved.”

Oof.

Related: Kroy Biermann Reacts To Kim Zolciak Selling His Stuff Online!

The source added divorce is “very likely” as the exes are NOT getting along:

“It’s a day-by-day process and things are not completely amicable.”

“Not completely amicable” sounds like it might be an understatement. Because apparently they aren’t even coparenting yet! The source revealed the kids have talked to Dean over the phone, but “haven’t had individual and alone time together in person away from Tori.”

Well, Dean himself said the kids are “petrified” of him in a now-infamous interview last month, so we don’t really blame Tori for being a protective momma. Shortly after, even admitted that following one final fight where he “raged against [Tori] and the children” over summer, he saw the “final flicker” of light fade from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s eyes.

Us Weekly reports he has not seen the kids since then. The couple share five kids: Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, and a 16-year-old who identifies as trans. It’s unclear if Dean intends to spend time with the kids as the holiday season approaches; the source says the estranged pair’s plans are “are still to be determined.” The insider dished:

“It’s contingent upon Dean’s healing process and commitment to sobriety. It’s still up in the air at this point.”

Dean has been living in a sober home and has seemingly moved on with a new girlfriend, an account exec named Lily Calo. Tori has been having fun, too — she has been seen putting on a PDA display with an advertising CEO named Ryan Cramer. So yeah, we’d say divorce is “very likely.”

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via DoctorOz/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]