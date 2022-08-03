Demi Lovato Seemingly CALLS OUT Ex Wilmer Valderrama For Their 12-Year-Age Gap In Diss Track!!

Demi Lovato is looking back on her relationship with Wilmer Valderrama and singing a whole new tune, literally!

The couple were together from 2010 to 2016 after meeting when she was just 17 and he was 29. Now that she’s the same age he was when they struck up a romantic relationship, she is putting him on blast for linking up with her despite the obvious age issue!

A clip of the new song, 29, which will be released later this month as part of Demi’s upcoming Holy Fvck alum, has been going viral online. Not only does it tease what’s to come with the full record, but it seemingly refers to the That ‘70s Show star with some bold new lyrics!!

In the song, Demi belts:

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

Damn!!!

The Disney Channel alum, who updated her pronouns to she/her earlier this week, also pointed out the 12-year age gap by repeating “17, 29” throughout the song, adding at one point:

“Too young to drink wine.”

That wasn’t the only thing she was too young for, she continued:

“Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent / What the f**k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you.”

Wow. Not holding back! You can listen to a snippet of the scathing new song (below)!

The Substance vocalist has yet to confirm whether or not the song is about the actor, but it seems clear to most fans! Also, while she’s been attached to several stars since this breakup (most notably actor Max Ehrich, with whom she was briefly engaged), none of them have such significant age gaps.

In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, the pop star recalled meeting the now-42-year-old at his house in January 2010, gushing:

“[When] I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him.’ But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’”

They did NOT wait very long until they struck up a relationship. By the time she was 18, they were already ready to start dating! Umm… that’s just a bit problematic. Demi continued:

“After I turned 18, we began dating. I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened.”

Interestingly, they were able to stay amicable after they called it quits. Wilmer even visited the Camp Rock alum in the hospital after she overdosed in 2018. They’re supposedly still friends to this day… or are they?? These lyrics make it seem like the performer had some unresolved feelings to unpack — and unpack she did! Thoughts?! Do you think Demi is putting Wilmer on blast? Let us know (below)!

