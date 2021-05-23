Demi Lovato Cautions Against Complimenting People For Losing Weight In Powerful Message

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Demi Lovato is here to remind you of the effects “compliments” about weight loss can have on a person’s mental health.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old singer took to their Instagram Story to share a lengthy message about how “pure” intentions can be just as destructive for someone else. A quick FYI, Demi came out as non-binary a couple of days ago, and their pronouns are they/them! Anywho…

The pop star wrote in the first slide:

“Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder. If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…”

Demi, who has been super candid about their struggles with eating disorders over the years, went on to ask fans to remember that they are “more than the shell for my soul that is my body.” And while the praise may “feel great” sometimes, the star explains how it can also be harmful and create a spiral of negative thoughts. They explained:

“But only to the loud ass eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘if you eat less you’ll lose even more weight.’ But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking ‘Well, damn. What’d they think of my body before?’ Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes.”

The former Camp Rock actor didn’t specify what prompted the powerful IG statement, but we can commend someone for bravely fighting against negative thoughts about their body — especially when it hasn’t come easy to them. It’s certainly been a whirlwind moment for the performer as they’ve recently faced backlash for promoting “California Sober” and bashing an independent frozen yogurt shop. So, we are sending some love to Demi as they seem to be going through it at the moment. And if you would like, you can ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please reach out to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or text “NEDA” to 741741.

