Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary: 'Keep Living In Your Truths'

It was only a few months ago that Demi Lovato confirmed they were pansexual, but now the performer is sharing more.

On Wednesday, the Cool For Summer singer revealed they are non-binary and will use the pronouns they/them moving forward. The candid message came as part of the first episode from their new podcast series, 4D.

The former Disney Channel star confessed in an Instagram video:

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. The past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had this revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering.”

The 28-year-old also shared the following in the caption to the clip:

“Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox”

See the entire video message (below):

We are all about people living as authentically themselves as possible! We also dig that they’re spotlighting author, performer, and important voice in the non-binary community, Alok Vaid-Menon. Spotlighting an experienced voice will teach their fans wonderful things.

