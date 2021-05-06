Demi Lovato Admits Struggling With Eating Disorder 'Daily' In New Message To Fans

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Any kind of recovery is a challenging task, something Demi Lovato is well-aware of. But on Wednesday, the pop star was feeling hopeful about her eating disorder, sharing a motivational message on self-worth to her fans on Instagram.

Alongside a boomerang of a hand-painted mug (below) that reads, “I am worth it,” with a stylized heart to the side (the symbol for the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), Demi wrote:

“This is the @neda symbol for eating disorder recovery. I painted this at @colormemine years ago.. even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day.”

It has definitely served its purpose, as the Disney alum continued:

“I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it’s all I think about. Still. But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won’t think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it.”

Ever since entering rehab for bulimia and self-harm in 2010, the actress has been vocal about her addiction and recovery process. Most recently, her candid YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil chronicled her nearly fatal 2018 overdose.

One of the biggest changes she’s made in her life since initially seeking treatment has been cutting ties with her original management team, who may have had the best of intentions, but ultimately caused a lot more harm than good when dealing with the young celeb. The 28-year-old shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last year:

“My bulimia got really bad. I asked for help, and I didn’t receive the help that I needed. So, I was stuck in this, like, unhappy position. Here I am sober, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than when I was drinking. Why am I sober?’”

She also admitted one of the ways her team tried to control her eating disorder was by refusing to give her a real cake on her birthday. Instead, they would frost a watermelon with Cool Whip. Like, WTF? At that point, you just shouldn’t be pretending to have a dessert at all! On celebrating her birthday in 2020 with new manager Scooter Braun, the songwriter teared up, saying:

“I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn’t need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey.”

It’s been a controversial journey recently — what with promoting “California Sober” to her fans after being the face of sobriety and attacking a family-run frozen yogurt shop for unintentionally triggering her eating disorder. But at least it’s a journey she feels more in control over — and we’re glad to see this mug has helped inspire her to a place of confidence in herself and the obstacles she faces.

