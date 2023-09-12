Got A Tip?

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Says She's Finally Overcome 'Daddy Issues' After Dating 'Gross' Older Men

Demi Lovato is finally over her “daddy issues”!

The Disney Channel alum opened up about how it’s taken her a long time to get past the trauma surrounding her past relationships with older men.

In a candid chat on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the singer revealed:

“I can say with confidence that my daddy issues aren’t anything that are inside of me anymore.”

That’s great! But she wasn’t done there!

The 31-year-old continued:

“I think there’s a few signs to that. I’m with a partner that is my age, essentially. I look back on the past [of dating older men] and think ‘that’s gross.’”

As we all know, the La La Land artist was most infamously linked to Wilmer Valderrama despite a 12-year age gap — after meeting when the singer was just 17!! She bashed the romance in her diss track 29 last year, calling him out for dating such a young girl — something she would apparently never do now that she’s older.

Now, she’s happily in a “healthy” relationship with 32-year-old Jordan Lutes. That connection has helped her change her perspective on all this.

Gushing about how she hopes to get married and start a family one day with the fellow musician, Demi expressed:

“There’s this partnership there that is just so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together. It’s just nonstop. […] I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you’re so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula of a really great relationship.”

Addressing how they met, she recalled working with Jordan on several songs for her album Holy Fvck:

“He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him. I like texted my friends on the side and was like, ‘He’s so hot!’”

Aw! So glad she’s in a better place!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/MEGA]

Sep 12, 2023 09:35am PDT

