Demi Lovato Says She 'Got Tired' Of Using 'They/Them' Pronouns -- And Twitter Has THOUGHTS!

Demi Lovato is opening up about why she decided to adjust her pronouns back to using “she/her” and “they/them” after coming out as non-binary — and her reason is likely to ruffle LOTS of feathers!

In a new interview with GQ Hype Spain published on Tuesday, the singer said they got tired of explaining the meaning behind their gender-neutral pronouns to people, sharing:

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting.”

We can understand why that’d be frustrating! But is it reason enough not to use the pronouns you most identify with?? Apparently for her!

Related: Elliot Page Details Terrifying Transphobic Attack In Los Angeles

The pop star continued:

“I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

The Sonny With a Chance alum went on to say she wishes there were more gender-neutral spaces for everyone because she’s found herself conflicted over basic amenities like sex-assigned bathrooms and paperwork. They dished:

“I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it. Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me.”

The 30-year-old went on to say she feels “conditioned” to select “woman” because there are no other options, explaining:

“I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options.”

That said, she is still very confident in how she identifies and does her best to ignore the hate, noting:

“It will be worth it as long as there are people who tell me that I am an inspiration to them or that I have helped them learn more about themselves and feel more comfortable in their skin. That’s the most meaningful thing to me. There are queer couples who have gotten engaged at my concerts and that’s really special.” “The safe space that I have created in the industry is proof of the safe space that I have also created in my life. And I think that no matter what sector you are in, you have to be comfortable to evolve. I’ve spent years selecting the right people and I’ve finally found my tribe.”

Good to hear! If you don’t recall, the Substance vocalist came out as non-binary in May 2021. At the time, they said on their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato:

“With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to ‘they/them.’ I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Over a year later, the Heart Attack artist updated her pronouns to include “she/her” again because she was feeling “more feminine.” And we guess she was also sick of explaining herself or being misgendered!

Related: Justin Bieber’s Dad Tries To Ruin Pride Month With Homophobic Tweets!

Appearing on the Spout podcast in August 2022, she opened up further about pronouns, musing:

“But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

As you can imagine, not everyone on the internet was loving her new take on pronouns, and they made sure to hash out their opinions on Demi’s decision, writing on Twitter:

“Our community is already a JOKE to some people — so here’s another reason why people will never take us seriously. Period. End of story.” “Convenient that she changes her pronouns now with all recent the anti-LGBTQ stuff that’s been happening” “If it was authentic then she wouldn’t have found it exhausting. Trust me, it’s exhausting for all of us..”

Meanwhile, there were some Lovatics who understood what their idol was trying to say, one person pointed out:

“i’m very glad they spoke out about this. most people just think they ‘went back’ to being strictly she/her, and that was never the case. being so publicly scrutinized will never be easy.”

It’s certainly a complicated topic, and at the end of the day, everyone has to do what makes them feel like the best version of themselves. Now, if only people would be more respectful of pronouns so this wouldn’t be such an “exhausting” issue for so many!! What do YOU make of Demi’s decision to update her pronouns? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Demi Lovato/Instagram]