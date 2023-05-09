Demi Lovato Just Took A Photo Of A UFO!

Did Demi Lovato just pick a UFO out of the sky and share it with her 154 million Instagram followers??

The 30-year-old took to her IG Stories on Monday to post a series of snaps that show some kind of unidentified flying object streaking through the sky.

Demi was out in the desert somewhere near Palm Springs, California over the weekend. She had been traveling past where all those tall windmills sit in a wind farm on the desert floor. (If you know, you know. LOLz!)

Related: Disney Channel BLASTED For Leaving Demi Out Of Anniversary Vid Amid Mistreatment Claims!

Suddenly, while taking some snaps of the sandy scene, she noticed something VERY interesting way up in the sky: a UFO! Er, well, maybe. Technically, we suppose it was a UFO — as in, an unidentified flying object. But was it an alien spacecraft of some sort?? Or just something Demi couldn’t place?!

Well, ch-ch-check it out (below) and decide for yourself! In one Stories post published to her IG page on Monday, Demi wrote:

“Did I just capture a UFO on camera?”

Then, in a couple others, she zoomed in on the blurry pill-shaped object and tried to get a closer look, even circling the unidentified object in one slide:

However, the Stories prematurely disappeared later in the day on Monday — long before the 24 hours was up.

Related: Demi’s Little Sister Is Sober Now, Too! Check Out Her BIG Milestone!

Then, one more Stories post popped up to take their place until it too was quickly deleted. That one went like this:

“Saw a UFO last night And yes, I’m still looking up!!”

To be fair, this is far from Demi’s first (possible) run-in with extra-terrestrials. The former Disney child star had her own docuseries called Unidentified which tried to unearth the real truth behind persistent UFO sightings. Of course… that kind of makes her sighting less credible, right? We mean, if someone wants to see a UFO, they aren’t going to try very hard to scrutinize what they’re seeing, are they? Even if it’s just a jet?

Is that why she deleted the pics? Because she realized they weren’t what she was hoping? Hmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do U think you’re looking at in those images Demi snapped?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]