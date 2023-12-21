Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Finally Comments On Her NEW Engagement -- And Those 'Cruel' Fake Posts!

Demi Lovato‘s former fiancé is setting the record straight on those viral posts about her engagement!

In case you missed it, the 31-year-old singer revealed over the weekend that she got engaged to Jordan Lutes, who also goes by the stage name Jute$, after more than a year of dating. It was a joyous moment for Demi, Jordan, and their loved ones! However, not everyone seemed to be as happy for the couple!

An Instagram account bashing her engagement went viral on Wednesday, and it appeared to be run by Max Ehrich! Yeah, Demi’s ex-fiancé! Remember that guy?! For those who don’t, let’s rewind for a second…

The Heart Attack songstress began dating the 32-year-old actor in 2020 following her breakup from longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. They had a whirlwind romance and got engaged in July 2020. Two months later, though, the pair broke up — amid stories he had frequently professed his stanhood for Selena Gomez online!

The two didn’t have the most amicable breakup either, with a lot of shade thrown from both sides at the time! And who could forget those infamous pictures paparazzi took of Max crying on the beach in Malibu a day after their breakup!? After their drama died down, we haven’t heard from Max in a while — until now!

As we mentioned before, an account on Instagram made the rounds online this week when some dramatic posts popped up and made it sound like Max was struggling with Demi and Jordan’s engagement. One message said alongside pictures of the couple:

“I don’t regret anything I did, I did everything for love, but unfortunately I was prevented from talking to Demetria, especially prevented by you @_maxlea_ you’re the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it’s your fault. Anyway love you forever @ddlovato”

Yeesh… Check it out (below):

From there, the posts got increasingly odd! We’re talking about a selfie of Max crying alongside a simple broken heart emoji and another post claiming the former couple would “release our music together as soon as we get together again.” See the wild posts (below):

It was incredibly alarming. Obviously this is a bit too odd to be real, but, well… so was a lot with the guy, frankly. So plenty of folks online assumed this was on the level, and Max really was behind the account.

However, the actor took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday night to slam the “fake” posts! He insisted from his verified account:

“I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated. That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago.”

Despite how those posts may make it seem, Max insists he wants only “the best for everyone,” adding:

“From the bottom of my heart, I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness. I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance.”

See the message (below):

At this time, Demi has not reacted to the fake posts. But she must be a tad annoyed her happy moment is being overshadowed by this ordeal! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Demi Lovato/Max Ehrich/Instagram]