Demi Moore Admits Her Connection To Ex Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming In Heartwarming IG Post

In honor of International Women’s Day, Demi Moore gave a shout-out to a woman she almost surprisingly holds very dear to her heart.

On Monday, the Ghost actress wrote up a lengthy post on Instagram, addressing ex-husband Bruce Willis‘ current wife, Emma Heming, in a very moving way.

Related: Holy Crap! Timbaland Actually Said This About 16-Year-Old Aaliyah & His Wife!

She wrote:

“@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

Awww! Wow! What a wonderful way of putting that! Because, naturally, they are mothers united, just as she said.

Moore shares daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27 with Willis. While Heming has Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, with the Diehard star. We can only imagine those family get togethers, y’all! From what we’re hearing, it sounds like there is so much love between the two women.

Speaking of family gatherings though, here’s an IG post from Heming where you can see just how happy everyone is around one another:

In her own post, Demi went on to say:

“Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume. She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman to mother themselves! We all need that! Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring.”

Well, we think their friendship is totes inspiring! And we’re so here for it!

Finally, last month on No Filter with Naomi, Moore told Naomi Campbell just how much time she’s spent with Heming and their kids. She admitted:

“There’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there’s been a lot of gifts and blessings. I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had. It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school.”

Love it!! And we can’t wait to hear about more of these amazing family stories together! Sometimes blended families are the absolute best!

You can view her post about Emma here:

But what do you all think?? Is it only natural that Demi would have such warm feelings for her ex’s wife? Or do you have another opinion? Sound off in the comments below!

[Image via Demi Moore/Instagram & Emma Heming/Instagram & WENN/Instar]