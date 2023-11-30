Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker RIPPED For Refusing To Change Baby Brother Rocky's Diapers!

Travis Barker‘s firstborn son is getting roasted for REFUSING to help with his new sibling!

In a new interview with SiriusXM‘s TikTok Radio on Wednesday, Landon Barker was asked how he’s helping with the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian‘s newborn boy Rocky. Specifically, they asked if he’s changed any diapers! The 20-year-old matter-of-factly dished:

“I have not, and I will not be.”

He then revealed he hasn’t even held the baby yet — whom he referred to as “it” instead of using his name! Seriously!! Hear it (below):

Wow!

The convo quickly came up in a Kardashian-themed Reddit thread in which fans BLASTED him for being so hands-off — and apparently repulsed:

“He’s mad that he’s not the only barker son anymore and he’s 20 acting like a little kid” “Yikes” “Might as well come out and say he didn’t want another sibling” “it must be weird for kourtney and travis actively seeing their kids not excited about anything they do” “I feel like they don’t really consider Kourtney and her kids family so I’m not shocked”

Damn! Many others were also appalled by the way he referred to his stepbrother as “it,” arguing:

“‘I actually haven’t held IT’ lol he hates the baby already” “He wanted to be the only boy so now the baby has the spotlight and he ain’t feeling it.” “referring to his brother as ‘it’ is wild “

Yeah, it wasn’t his best choice of words — though we doubt he was trying to express any kind of hatred about the tiny tot! He’s probably just too young and immature to do any parenting — and that’s OK, right? He’s only 20!

Coming to his defense amid all the critics, a section of fans argued it wasn’t his responsibility to help out with Rocky, chiming in on the diaper debate:

“Why should he? he’s not the one who chose to have a kid. it’s not his responsibility” “I can understand him It’s isn’t his child and they probably have 15 nannies to do it.” “That’s not his kid, he doesn’t need to.” “Nor should he have to. It’s not his responsibility. That’s the job of the parents…or in the Kardashian world, the hired help.”

Honestly, this is a pretty classic issue for any family — regardless of how much help they have. Should the older child be forced to act as another parent?! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

