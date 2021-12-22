Denise Richards Is NOT Anti-Mask -- Knows 'She Was An Idiot' For Posting Plane Pic!

Denise Richards knows she messed up by taking that maskless plane selfie!

As we reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sparked outrage on social media after sharing a selfie on Sunday without a mask that was captioned:

“On a jet plane. Anyone that is upset I [am] not wearing a mask I’m hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat. Please. Thicker than any mask!!”

Naturally, the post drew the ire of the internet, with users going as far as to call the actress a “f**kin’ moron” for seemingly exposing herself as an anti-masker.

But now, it appears the star isn’t anti-mask after all — and was maybe trying to make a joke that didn’t land?? A source defended her to People, assuring:

“Denise realized it wasn’t the right thing to do to post the picture. In reality, she wore her mask the entire time except when she was taking sips of water. She believes in masks, and she really does follow the rules.”

Another insider went on to say:

“[Denise is] not one of those people who is anti-masks. The way she handled it was strange, posting the photo. She’s ready to admit she was an idiot to post the photo!”

Well, that’s certainly a start! Of course, she hasn’t actually admitted that… and her IG is right at her fingertips…

As for what really happened during that flight, the insider explained:

“She was just flying home, sitting in her seat, and she put a coat over her head… you’re allowed to take a sip of water and pull your mask down. So when she took her mask down, took it off for a second to relax and drink water, she posted this thing ‘I hope nobody’s upset’ and she thought it was tongue-in-cheek. But people did not think it was funny.”

They can say that again!

Fans were so livid over her behavior, one user said the one-time Bond girl should be on “the no fly list.” That’s a bit much maybe, but also… you don’t get to make jokes in an airport or on a plane. It’s what you might call an unsafe space. And refusing to stay safe during a pandemic is serious business.

But according to the source, Richards “put the mask right back on” after taking the controversial pic. They added:

“She was wearing it the whole time, except when she drank the bottle of water. She always follows the rules and wants people to be safe.”

Um… then why make such a careless joke?

Also… how close is this source that they know that? LOLz!

What do U think really went on here, Perezcious readers? Is the source telling the truth, and this was all a bad joke? Or is Denise’s team simply trying to do damage control? Sound off (below)!

[Image via Instagram/Nicky Nelson/WENN]