Derek Hough's Wife Headed In For Skull Surgery Days After Emergency Craniectomy

Derek Hough is asking for prayers as his wife Hayley Erbert heads in for surgery on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram Story in the early hours of the morning, the Dancing with the Stars judge revealed his wife is undergoing skull surgery to “replace a large portion of her skull” that was removed during her emergency craniectomy earlier this month. It’s obviously a very scary situation, so he’s asking for fans to keep sending love their way, saying:

“I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough.”

As for her craniotomy surgery today, the 38-year-old added:

“Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you we thank you.”

This latest medical procedure comes just a few days after the dancer provided an update on the 29-year-old’s condition. As you might recall, she suffered cranial hematoma symptoms on December 6 after their Symphony of Dance tour stop in Washington D.C. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and was rushed into surgery the next day.

On Friday, Derek shared a hopeful update by posting a video of the couple walking hand-in-hand at the National Mall. While noting the “life-threatening event” has become “a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change,” he mused:

“It has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us. We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time.”

While they were both “filled with hope and relief” about her recovery, he knew she’d need to go in for this skull surgery to “restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.” See his full update (below):

We are sending them both our prayers and lots of love! We hope the surgery goes smoothly!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Derek Hough/Instagram]