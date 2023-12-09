Derek Hough Shares Update On Wife Hayley After Her ‘Unfathomable’ Emergency Craniectomy!

Derek Hough is thankful for all of the love and support over the past few days.

As we previously reported, the 38-year-old professional dancer announced this week his wife, Hayley Erbert, was rushed to the hospital after she “became disoriented” during the Washington, D.C. stop of their Symphony of Dance tour. When the couple got to the emergency room, the 29-year-old was “diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.” She then ended up having an “emergency craniectomy.” So scary! She was in “stable condition” as of Thursday night. Now we’re getting an update on the situation from Derek.

The Dancing With The Stars judge took to Instagram on Friday to not only share how Hayley was doing but to express his gratitude for the kind words they’ve received from fans. He wrote:

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us.”

Derek continued:

“The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward.”

You can read the post (below):

What a terrifying situation. We’re so glad she’s doing OK now. We continue to send love and healing energy to Hayley during her recovery. Reactions to the update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

