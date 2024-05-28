Travis Kelce Gets Booed at NBA Playoffs AND Ripped To Shreds By Brother Jason With A Taylor Swift Joke!

Travis Kelce wasn’t feeling the love this weekend!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs player stepped out with his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes to attend the Dallas Mavericks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas. At one point during the game, Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend was shown on the Jumbotron — but he was loudly booed by the crowd! Ouch!

Trav looked super shocked by the diss and placed his hand over his chest in surprise. That said, he tried to laugh it off. The camera then panned to his teammate and his partner, who received a loud show of support from NBA fans.

It’s unclear why the audience had such wildly different reactions — maybe just ‘cause the Mahomes’ are from Texas?? Or do they have some other beef with the New Heights podcaster? Hard to know exactly, but see it all go down (below):

Travis Kelce got boo’d and the crowd went crazy for Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/ZSX9rLDg7a — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) May 27, 2024

BTW, the 34-year-old tight end’s outfit also took several hits by fans. The football star rocked a pair of perforated denim pants and a white t-shirt with an apple on it. See it in full (below):

Poking fun at the ‘fit, a fan wrote on X (Twitter):

“What the f**k did Taylor cats do with his jeans?”

LOLz! Travis’ older brother Jason Kelce quote tweeted the jab, writing:

“Now that’s funny!”

Hah! Check it out HERE!

Travis was taking hits every which way. Hope his ego’s not too bruised. LMFAO! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

