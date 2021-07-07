Diddy Claims He Once Woke Up With '15 Roaches' On His Face -- And Twitter Has A Field Day!

Not sure this is what Diddy was hoping to motivate people to do, but nobody can control Twitter!

We all know Diddy lives a luxurious lifestyle, and no doubt, many people consider him #goals. He worked his way to the top, rolls with A-listers, and has money to burn. But according to the famed producer, anybody could have what he has — if they’ve got the work ethic.

Unfortunately fans found his way of communicating that inspiring message a bit… questionable, to say the least.

The rapper frequently posts motivational speeches to his Instagram, but in this particular video, he stood in front of an infinity pool wearing goggles and a bathing suit, eating fruit. He coached the viewer:

“You can do it. You can be whoever you want. You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ain’t special. I just want it, I want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard, you know what I mean?”

Okay, fair enough. And a pretty standard pep talk thus far. But where things went somewhat off the rails was his caption. The 51-year-old wrote:

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!”

15 roaches?!? YIKES!

We guess an experience like that could change the trajectory of anybody’s life. But unsurprisingly, Twitter latched on to the outrageous story, and soon the topic was trending as people processed the tale. Responses included:

“Why Diddy had all them roaches on his face?? ” “I would have kept that struggle in the archives. Not 15 roaches Diddy” “I didn’t know Diddy was on Fear Factor before, 15 roaches huh” “This ain’t regular roach behavior this sound like a planned attack”

Some users were puzzled by the specificity of the exact number of bugs:

“Diddy ain’t wake up UNTIL the 15th roach?” “Diddy..how did you know it was 15 roaches on your face?” “and how’d diddy know it was 15..did he count?”

But mostly, people questioned the entire story:

“Diddy gotta cut it out. He never had 15 roaches on his face. ” “Diddy lying…. I had roaches and never do they sit still on your face, roaches got places to be and shit to do” “I lived in the projects. Roaches sat at the kitchen table and ate dinner with us. They would watch TV–no cable back then which pissed those roaches off. But never, absolutely never, did I wake up with roaches on my face. Diddy is trippin'”

We can’t speak to the truth of Diddy’s ridiculous roach story, obviously. And while we DO appreciate the intention behind the message, we have to admit — the responses are hysterical!

Ch-ch-check out some of the HIGHlarious roach memes (below):

not diddy remixing the brave little tailor https://t.co/lXTTX9DLwC — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 6, 2021

This Diddy just tryna get some rest growing up ???????????? pic.twitter.com/uZWGezyfnC — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) July 6, 2021

The roaches leaving their job to jump Diddy for speaking on them pic.twitter.com/WlgCBlv1rv — ny. (@misseverywhereg) July 7, 2021

wake up in the morning feeling like p diddy pic.twitter.com/MatIFBtz9M — riley from hivemind (@RileyJohnSavage) July 6, 2021

Those roaches was looking at DIDDY like "DADDY"!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TtlTpaXAoy — Marsellus12 (@Marsellus121) July 6, 2021

The roaches headed to chill on diddy face while he sleeps like pic.twitter.com/Z8U4Yo14MX — Big Girl Slay ???? (@Biggirlslay) July 6, 2021

Diddy: "When I was your age, I woke up with FIFTEEN roaches on my face…" pic.twitter.com/iZotRjAJc2 — Remz | Web Developer ???????? (@RemzTheAwesome) July 7, 2021

Where does Diddy come up with these things????? pic.twitter.com/omEAqabUMx — nathan (@868nathan) July 6, 2021

The 15th roach hopping on to Diddy's face that fateful morning, knowing it would be the key to helping him fulfill his crazy dreams pic.twitter.com/SeypyLPkhF — alphabet mafioso⁷ ???????????????? (@kinotochan) July 6, 2021

Every time they heard Diddy rapping in the other room https://t.co/lJqjk0iAS2 pic.twitter.com/ZehXeWUGYr — Arslan (@thega1nz) July 6, 2021

Diddy really expects us to believe he was waking up like this lmao pic.twitter.com/m9x7IUr4yA — Michael Ognar (@MichaelOgnar) July 6, 2021

[Image via WENN/Avalon]