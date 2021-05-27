Diddy Posts Shady Throwback Pic With Jennifer Lopez Amid Her Ben Affleck Reunion & Twitter Goes WILD!

Diddy is trolling Bennifer 2.0 with reckless abandon!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been gushing over the super sweet romance rekindling of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are once again hot and heavy nearly two decades and several relationships after they first started dating.

Well, it appears another one of J.Lo’s exes has now entered the chat to remind us that, as Ray J once put it, he “hit it” first — and the internet doesn’t know how to feel about it.

Related: Why J.Lo Loves The NEW & IMPROVED Ben Affleck

We’re of course talking about Sean Combs, who took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback photo of himself and the Hustlers star from when they dated over two decades ago. Captioning a 2000 snap of him and the songstress holding hands, the 51-year-old hip-hop titan wrote:

“#tbt”

LOLz!

Naturally, many fans were here for the shadiness of it all. In fact, so many folks started talking about the post, “Diddy” started trending on Twitter. Fans wrote:

“Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!! She yours.” “Bye Ben.” “Stirring the pot we see!” “Oh this is messy .” “Diddy wild.” “This Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Diddy news cycle is just the entertainment I need! It’s giving 2002 and I LOVE IT”

Others weren’t as impressed. Some users fumed:

“Diddy is a psychopath lol” “Diddy is super wack for that J Lo mess. If my ex posted me holding his hand 20 years after I left him bc his recklessness got me arrested after a shooting at a club, I’d be furious.” “What is Diddy’s problem, I thought [his late ex-wife] Kim Porter was the love of his life why is he posting throwbacks with JLO” “Diddy out here tryna be messy. Leave Jlo and Batman alone!!”

It’s a bold move, we’ll say that much! As fans know, J.Lo and Diddy dated from September 1999 to February 2001. Months after their split, Lopez met Affleck while filming Gigli, and the pair were engaged by November 2002.

As for Bennifer, the on-off again pair were first spotted hanging out together in California weeks after the Let’s Get Loud singer broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. In the weeks since, they spent a short getaway together in Montana and soaked up the sun at a private residence in Miami for a few days. And based on what sources have been saying, these two might be in it for the long haul.

A source for E! News previously said:

“Ben is happy to be a part of [Lopez’s] life in Miami, where they spent a lot of time at home being low-key and relaxing together. They have had a great few days that feels effortless and easy.”

Meanwhile, a People insider said the twosome will be making an effort to travel back and fourth to each other as they see where their bicoastal romance goes. The source said:

“They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work. They don’t want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship… They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work. Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben.”

Sounds like Diddy’s trolling is the last thing on either of their minds right now!

[Image via Instar/WENN]