Diddy's Alleged 'Mule' Busted On Drug Charges -- Same Day As The Raid!

Diddy‘s alleged “mule” has been arrested!

According to TMZ, an affidavit revealed 25-year-old Brendon Paul was arrested on two drug charges on Monday — the same day the rapper’s properties were raided! Cops intercepted the musician’s plane at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami, where they discovered the rapper’s pal was carrying illegal substances. He was booked on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and one count of possession of suspected marijuana candy, both of which are felonies in Florida.

Per the legal docs, officers claimed they were working in conjunction with Homeland Security (who were in charge of conducting raids at Sean Combs‘ LA and Miami homes) as well as Customs and Border Protection. Apparently, they came across what they suspected were drugs in Brendon’s travel bags, which he claimed as his.

The cops then sent off the narcotics for testing, and once they got the positive results, they arrested Paul. He was taken into custody and booked into jail but was quickly bailed out.

As for how the suspect is connected to the rapper, Brendon was actually named in music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones‘ bombshell sexual harassment and abuse lawsuit last month. You know, the one that also name-checked Prince Harry! In the filing, via Page Six, Rodney claimed Brendon (AKA the performer’s alleged “mule”) “acquires and distributes” Diddy’s drugs and guns for him — and there were even photos of the pair included. The plaintiff also alleged Paul was Diddy’s confidant and frequently carried a firearm. It was also allegedly his job to “negotiate the fees sex workers received” while working for Combs.

When the explosive lawsuit first dropped, the 54-year-old Grammy winner denied all of Jones’ allegations. So far, though, neither he nor Brendon’s attorneys have responded to requests for comment.

FWIW, Diddy was spotted at the Miami airport on Monday afternoon as his homes were getting raided amid a sex trafficking investigation. Guess we know more about what was going on there now! As far as charges go, this could just be the tip of the iceberg — depending on what the investigation uncovers! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

