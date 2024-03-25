Feds Raid Diddy's Homes In Beverly Hills & Miami For Sex Trafficking Investigation

On Monday afternoon, federal agents raided two properties belonging to Diddy in Beverly Hills and Miami while investigating sex trafficking allegations against him.

Per TMZ, the case is being handled out of the Southern District of New York. There, investigators have been compiling evidence and plaintiff claims against Diddy regarding various sex trafficking and sexual misconduct allegations that have been levied against him for months now. And on Monday, the s**t really hit the fan with TWO simultaneous coast-to-coast raids by the feds.

Per that outlet, the Department of Homeland Security is the lead agency in the case. On Monday afternoon, agents with guns drawn showed up at Diddy’s homes. And as of just before 2:00 p.m. Beverly Hills time, DHS agents are still in the middle of raiding the properties.

Whoa…

You can watch more on the raid below, via Fox 11 Los Angeles:

People were detained and held out front of the Beverly Hills-area home, too. In fact, a couple of them appear to be Diddy’s sons Justin and King. You can see a snap of the mogul’s two sons apparently being detained and standing in handcuffs alongside agents HERE.

Per Fox 11, DHS expert Hal Kempfer said agents are likely looking for things including laptops, flash drives, and anything else that might connect Combs to persistent sex trafficking and unsettling abuse allegationse. Kempfer also noted that with claims of multiple crimes being committed against a variety of accusers in a series of different states, the search warrant is likely complicated and took some time to put together. In turn, Fox 11 confirmed that local investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were on scene to oversee the raid on Monday, as well — although they declined to comment when approached by the media.

Per TMZ, a rep for Homeland Security released a statement about the ongoing activities later on Monday afternoon:

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Wow. Obviously, if this really is connected with the previous allegations against Diddy, this goes back a long ways — all the way to the shocking lawsuit against him last year from ex Cassie Ventura, and his lightning-quick settlement to get out from under it.

Story developing…

