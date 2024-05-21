Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Says She Knows 'Exactly' How Cassie Feels After Seeing Hotel Video -- Says Rapper 'Needs Help'

Diddy‘s ex — and baby momma is speaking out after that shocking video of him abusing former girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released.

Months after Sean Combs denied Cassie’s allegations of abuse and sexual violence, CNN obtained hotel security footage of him attacking her in the hallway as she tried to leave. It was a truly disturbing clip — and it forced Diddy to apologize for his actions (though his statement was pretty lackluster). Now, though, another ex is speaking out — and she isn’t denying any of his alleged behavior!

On Tuesday, Misa Hylton — with whom the musician shares his firstborn son Justin, 30 — took to Instagram to address the incident of domestic violence, sharing that her “heart goes out” to the female singer. She wrote:

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

“Exactly” how she feels? Oh, no…

Without explaining what her own “trauma” stems from, the fashion designer went on to address all of Diddy’s children. While sharing photos of the kids together, she insisted:

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Whoa!

As Perezcious readers know, P Diddy is dad to Christian, 26, and 17-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star, whom he shares with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. He is also dad to Chance, 18, with Sarah Chapman, and Love, 1, with Dana Tran. Plus, he raised Kim’s son Quincy, 32, whose biological father is Al B. Sure!.

It’s good to know the kids have people looking out for them and, hopefully, ensuring this kind of behavior doesn’t get passed down the family line. But it’s unsettling to hear someone in Diddy’s orbit be so open about the “help” he needs. Oof. It’s definitely going to get harder and harder for him to deny all the allegations against him as more people speak up!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

