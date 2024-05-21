Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims He Witnessed Abuse Of Cassie AND Kim Porter!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A former bodyguard for Diddy is further backing the abuse claims made by Cassie Ventura.

Last week, CNN released a smoking gun — security footage of the rapper brutally abusing his ex-girlfriend at a hotel in 2016. The video corroborated the claims made in her bombshell lawsuit from November 2023, where she also accused Diddy of sexual assault and sex trafficking. While many may have been shocked by the horrific clip, Diddy’s former head of security “wasn’t surprised.” Why? He says he witnessed the music mogul get violent toward women several times in the past!

So um… he’s only coming forward about the abuse he saw now?!

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week, Roger Bonds, who worked as a bodyguard for Diddy over a decade ago, claimed he witnessed him hurting women “around four or five times.” Whoa.

Not only did he see Diddy “get physical” with Cassie, he claims he also saw him abuse Kim Porter. His take? There’s a “dark side of him that he was trying to hide”:

“I’ve seen him get physical. I’ve seen him get really physical, grab them up. There was this one time with Cassie mentioned inside her lawsuit where she said she had to go over to the London Hotel. I was the one that was checking on her every day at the London Hotel. I know that to be true. I seen him get into some rustling and punching matches and sometimes I felt like, ‘What are you mad at, what are you upset about?’ Because it’s a deeper anger when you hitting and punching a woman in that type of manner.”

When it came to Kim, who sadly died in 2018, Roger said he definitely saw Diddy hit the model:

“I seen him inside the car grab her up. I seen him smack her. And one thing about Kim, Kim got to the point where she fought back because she realized how powerful she was.”

Jeez…

Days after the video of him assaulting Cassie came out, Diddy issued an apology without naming the singer. For Roger — and many others — the statement was not good enough. Calling Diddy a “king manipulator,” the former security guard slammed him for the “self-centered apology” in which he only told fans what they “wanted to hear” instead of being genuinely remorseful for his disgusting actions:

“He’s up to the same games… he never mentioned Cassie’s name in that apology. To me, he didn’t humble himself enough. I think he said what people wanted to hear that way… that was just my opinion. When you go through life just paying your way out, I really feel like he might be sorry now that he got caught. If that was a one-time incident then I would say accept his apology, but I think he said what he thought people wanted to hear. It was a self-centered apology. I didn’t see any tears… I didn’t feel remorse… why didn’t you say her name at this particular time?”

(Meanwhile we’re wondering why THIS GUY didn’t say ANYTHING at the particular time when it might have helped these women!)

As for Diddy’s apology, we’ve now learned he legally cannot name-drop Cassie due to the strict NDA they both signed as part of their settlement agreement. Hmm. When asked whether he thought Diddy should go to prison, Roger said:

“I don’t think he belongs in prison. I think he needs help. I think rehabilitation is a start… stop covering it up by saying, that this is the only incident. You got to be real with yourself and say this is a pattern of what I’ve been doing all my life and now I need help.”

As we previously reported, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office won’t charge Diddy for the “extremely disturbing” abuse of Cassie in the video “occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.” Ugh. We can’t help but think that if Roger stepped up and spoke about the harm Diddy did to Cassie years ago, she could’ve possibly gotten some justice. Watch the interview with Piers Morgan (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

