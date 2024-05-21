Kelly Rowland Seen Fighting With Security Guard At Cannes! What Happened?!

Don’t mess with Kelly Rowland!

The Destiny’s Child alum has all eyes on her after pics from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival went viral — and not because of her beautiful dress!

Kelly sported an elegant red gown with a diamond necklace and a striking blonde bob on the Marcello Mio red carpet Tuesday. Magnifique!

But in the pics everyone is talking about, the dress ain’t the only thing that’s red hot! The Dilemma singer appears to be BIG MAD at a female security guard! In photos obtained by multiple outlets, she can be seen pointing a firm finger in the woman’s face as she scolded her with an unknown verbal message. See (below):

Damn!

So what exactly went down?? Well, in the pics you can see that the security guard had her arm behind Kelly, presumably to usher her up the stairs and away from photogs and fans on the carpet. And maybe the touch just didn’t sit well with the 43-year-old? We mean, security or no, touching shouldn’t be required when a your words will do, right?

Another possible explanation is the security guard, who was clad in a black pantsuit, appeared to step on Kelly’s dress in a video of the event! Or at least come really close to it?? See the viral footage floating around X (Twitter) below:

Omg French Karen had Kelly Rowland all the way fucked up at Cannes pic.twitter.com/dubBT3IiF9 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 21, 2024

Yeah, that’d be enough to irk anyone!

It’s unclear exactly what happened, and Kelly hasn’t addressed it publicly. But the woman also appeared to say something in response, which caused the singer to turn around and go in on her some more. Yikes!

What do YOU think happened? Let us know down in the comments!

