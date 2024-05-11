Diddy Files To Dismiss Jane Doe's Lawsuit & Denies 'False' Allegation He Assaulted Her As A Teen

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Sean “Diddy” Combs has asked a judge to dismiss a Jane Doe lawsuit against him with prejudice.

As Perezcious readers know, amid a slew of other allegations and a sex trafficking investigation, the rapper was accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was just 17 years old. According to court documents previously obtained by People, a woman identified only as Jane Doe accused the music mogul, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, and a third unnamed individual of allegedly sex trafficking, drugging, and gang raping her in 2003. The alleged assault supposedly took place in Diddy’s NYC studio after she was flown out to meet him, and she included photos of the alleged meetup in her filing, too. Jane initially filed her suit in December 2023 and amended it in March.

But now, Puff Daddy is clapping back, arguing there are several reasons the case should be dismissed. In a filing obtained by TMZ on Friday, the musician’s lawyers claimed that the statute of limitations on the statute under which the Plaintiff is suing has lapsed. But they also just don’t think she’s included enough details in her suit to move forward — calling the claims “false and hideous,” per CBS News. They wrote via TMZ:

“The sparse amendments to the original Complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading. Like the original Complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed.”

The filing continued:

“Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered.”

Also, the attorneys claim she included “a bolded, legally irrelevant ‘trigger warning’ calculated to focus attention on its salacious and depraved allegations,” per CBS News.

According to the outlet, one of Jane’s attorneys, Michael J. Willemin, reacted to the filing, saying:

“At this point, no one should take anything ‘diddy’ or his lawyers say seriously. Today’s motion is just a desperate attempt by Combs to avoid accountability for Ms. Doe’s allegations of gang rape and sexual assault. It won’t work.”

FWIW, this is not the first case P. Diddy has tried to shut down, and it likely won’t be the last considering he has denied all the allegations made against him so far. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]