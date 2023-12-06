Diddy Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In New Lawsuit!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued for sexual assault for the fourth time. This time, the alleged victim was a high schooler.

In a lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday and obtained by People, a woman — identified only as Jane Doe — accused the 54-year-old music mogul, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, and a third unnamed individual of sex trafficking and gang raping her when she was just 17 years old. Absolutely disgusting.

Jane Doe claims she met Pierre when he came up to her at a lounge in Michigan. He convinced her to join him and the “Third Assailant” on a private plane to go to Diddy’s recording studio in New York City. It seemed like a dream — but when Jane Doe arrived at the studio, the situation quickly turned into a terrible nightmare for her. She alleged in the suit she was given drugs and alcohol before being “viciously gang raped” “one after the other.” Horrific.

Her attorney, Douglas H. Wigor, called out the three men for preying “on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme” and scarring her for life. He said in a statement to People:

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

This is the fourth person to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Diddy over the past few weeks. Last month, Cassie filed and settled a bombshell lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of years of abuse, rape, and trafficking. More victims came forward afterward, with a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal claiming Diddy drugged and raped her when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991. A third woman, who also went by the alias Jane Doe in her lawsuit, also alleged Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall raped her and a friend in New York City over 30 years ago.

Combs has denied all allegations against him. But at this time, Pierre has not addressed the accusations. Reactions to the new lawsuit? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Billboard/YouTube]