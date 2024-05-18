LA County DA WON'T Prosecute Diddy Despite ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Video Of Him Abusing Cassie -- Here’s Why 

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is speaking out after the disturbing video of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura in a hotel surfaced — specifically about why they cannot prosecute the rapper at this time.

As we previously reported, security footage obtained by CNN this week showed Diddy, wrapped only in a towel, chasing after his then-girlfriend down the hallway of the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, grabbing the back of her head, and then slamming her to the ground. The music mogul proceeded to kick her several times as she lay on the floor before dragging her in the hall. The horrific incident happened in 2016 and backed the brutal attack Cassie described in her now-settled lawsuit against Diddy.

What makes the situation even more infuriating? The hotel saw what happened to Cassie through the security footage… and then accepted $50,000 from Diddy for the video! Yeah, they sided with the abuser and took the money instead of handing over the clip to the police. So sickening.

But despite the newly released footage of Diddy abusing the singer, no charges can be filed against him! WHAT?!?! The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office explained in a post on Instagram Friday that their hands are tied since the window to prosecute has lapsed as the attack happened around March 2016. They wrote:

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”

California’s statute of limitations for simple assault is one year, while aggravated assault is three years. So based on the timeline, the DA, unfortunately, cannot charge Diddy with either. Awful. See their post (below):

Our heart breaks for Cassie. She deserves justice for what happened to her. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

