Diddy FORCED Cassie To Shave Her Head?! Wild Story Resurfaces After Abuse Allegations!

Wow, a lot is starting to make sense here…

On Thursday Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. She claimed her famous ex eventually raped her — but before that, abused and controlled her for over a decade. It’s that last part, the control, for which we now have new… old… evidence.

In a resurfaced interview from YouTube‘s Vlad TV last year, rapper Yung Joc told a story about Diddy, on a whim, getting his then-girlfriend to shave her head! That’s right. For those who don’t remember the wild fashion moment, this was in 2009. The undercut was a bold look that Cassie totally pulled off. Then again, what wouldn’t she look good in, right?

But it turns out the cut wasn’t her idea at all! It was just another thing she felt she had to go along with! And this was from an outside party who had no idea about all the abuse allegations to come! Yung Joc recalled seeing the light bulb go off above head of Diddy — then Puff Daddy:

“I was watching Puff… Puff jumped up. Me and Cassie sitting next to each other, my wife right here, Cassie right here. The n***a jumped off the bar, came over there and said, ‘Yo, yo Cassie. Tomorrow, I want you to shave the side of your head.'”

Joc was confused — then he looked up and saw what inspired Diddy — some white woman:

“And I was like, ‘What the f**k kind of request is that?’ So, when I look up there, this white woman, the side of her head was shaved.”

Yep. He just saw another woman and decided in that instant to make Cassie follow suit. Joc, a married man, was SHOOK that he would even ask:

“So, I was looking at Cassie and I was like, ‘You not ’bout to do that are you?'”

But Diddy wasn’t asking. The Love & Hip Hop alum remembered Cassie immediately giving in, no fight at all:

“She said, ‘Well, I mean, whatever Sean wants, I’m gonna do.'”

Damn! If that doesn’t strike y’all as a messed up power imbalance AT BEST — but far more likely an abusive situation — we don’t even know. Maybe you’ve never been in a real relationship!

See Yung Joc tell the full story (below) and remember — he didn’t know a lawsuit was coming. He was just telling a wild Diddy story. But damned if it doesn’t fit…

