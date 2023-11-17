Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh Once Claimed He 'Stomped' On Her Until She 'Couldn't Breathe' -- And Tried Paying Her HOW MUCH To Get Abortion??

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cassie hasn’t been the only one to expose Sean “Diddy” Combs!

Apparently, Gina Huynh — AKA Virginia V — made similar allegations years ago!

After Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, filed a jaw-dropping lawsuit against the rapper on Thursday (full of allegations of abuse, sexual assault, and more), fans remembered Gina previously opened up about her own toxic relationship with the music mogul with Tasha K — way back in 2019!

In the resurfaced Unwine episodes, the model said she became close with P. Diddy when she was around “21 or 22” starting in 2014. Per reports, their five-year relationship didn’t really make it onto the public scene until 2019 when they were photographed together. Of course, Diddy was on and off with Cassie for a decade until 2018, so he was dating both women at the same time at points.

As for the abuse allegations, Gina claimed there were several instances of violence in the relationship, describing one:

“He stomped on my stomach really hard — like, took the wind out of my breath. I couldn’t breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe.’”

WTF.

She claims the 54-year-old then grabbed her by the hair and started “punching” the back of her head — which she suggested was purposeful placement since he was “avoiding” her face, probably so he wouldn’t leave behind visible bruises. Naturally, she started fighting back because she had “enough of his s**t.”

The 31-year-old also said she was also constantly compared to Diddy’s other woman, noting:

“He was mentally, emotionally, and physically abusing me. […] He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one.”

Worse, she believes “everyone” around the celeb “allowed” the abuse to occur.

Elsewhere in the interview, the influencer says the Sean John founder tried paying her $50,000 to abort their baby. She first got pregnant in 2014, just months after they first met. On why she refused, she explained:

“I turned [the money] down because I just loved him. I wanted to … I was, like, trying to prove that. I wasn’t the girl that wanted him for money. I just cared about him. I just wanted him to be nice to me. That’s it.”

So heartbreaking. And for the record, while she didn’t take the money, she says she did terminate this and another pregnancy during their relationship.

Some of these claims are similar to what Cassie wrote in her lawsuit. Among the singer’s many allegations, she claimed to be the victim of physical abuse and alleged Diddy would put her up in a hotel “for days at a time to let her bruises heal.” In one 2009 incident described in the legal doc, the All About The Benjamins rapper allegedly stomped on Cassie’s face — then put her in a hotel room for a week. Monstrous.

We fear this may be just the tip of the iceberg where allegations against the star are concerned, but his lawyer has previously denied all accusations in Cassie’s lawsuit. You can hear Gina’s full explosive interview (below).

Wild that this went relatively unnoticed until now… Reactions?

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Gina Huynh/Instagram & Derrick Salters/WENN]