Quote Of The Day!

“He has this sweet child-like spirit, and I love that he will be like, ‘Let’s go jump in the ocean,” when it’s 58 degrees,’ or, ‘Let’s go to this weird guitar store.’ He always wants to do these fun adventures with them and activities. [He] has a real sweetness. And so he brings that to the way that he parents them … He’s sort of gone a lot, he’s on the road a lot, but he brings — it’s almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust.” – Gwyneth Paltrow affectionately doting on co-parent and ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, via People

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram.]