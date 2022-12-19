Christina Hall Worries 'Unexplained Health' Issues Could Be Related To Her Breast Implants!

Christina Hall is the latest star to question if her breast implants are impacting her health — and it sounds like she’s really been struggling!

On Saturday, the Christina on the Coast star shared a video of her enjoying some much-needed self-care after staying up through the night to care for her three sick kids, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In the video, she was seen lying on her bed on a PEMF restorative mat with an LED light therapy device covering her face. She was also listening to a guided meditation on her phone. She leaves no stone unturned on self-care day! LOLz! Interestingly, the post wasn’t just meant to gloat about her relaxing, but to seek help from followers about her “unexplained health” issues — and there are many!

In the caption, the HGTV personality opened up about her health challenges, writing:

“Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body. I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this.”

She went on to list the several issues she’s been struggling with most, and they range from diet sensitivities to skin rashes and more. Take a look:

“Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free.”

Oof. Sounds tough!

While she isn’t sure whether or not her breast implants are affecting her physical health, the 39-year-old did reveal she’s already taken steps to test the theory by removing her eye fillers, adding:

“I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well. For now just working on detoxing and positive mind set. ”

A positive outlook will go so far, but we hope she can find another solution to help ease some of this pain. Check out her full post HERE and get a look at her mediation set-up (below)!

Christina isn’t the first celebrity to get candid about the negative side effects of implants. Many of the former Flip or Flop host’s fans commented on the post to tell her to read up on Danica Patrick‘s experience going under the knife since there are many similarities to their health struggles. In April, the former NASCAR driver revealed she had her breast implants removed after suffering from a variety of health issues for four years, including “cycle irregularity,” weight gain, and face swelling, among many other symptoms. Within just hours of having them removed, she noticed several positive changes, which she detailed on IG at the time, saying:

“I had them removed on Wednesday. The picture is a snap shot of a couple hours before and a couple hours after. Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed – my face had more color and less dark circles (no food before the second pic), my face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up (and surgery was at 230pm).”

The 40-year-old ultimately declared:

“There are a host of issues that women have dealt with and I have many, but not all. After watching over 100 stories on YouTube…. my belief is, it’s not if but when you develop symptoms. Some are right away, others are over 15 years later. If this post helps just one get to the root of their issues, it did it’s job. I will share my progress as I go along.”

Wow! Seems like breast implants can be the cause of a lot of issues for women, but is it what’s affected Christina’s health?? Suppose we won’t know until if or when she decides to have them removed.

