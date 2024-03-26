Diddy’s Sons Pack Bags & Flee Mogul's LA Mansion After Getting Caught Up In Raid!

Diddy‘s sons are getting the hell outta Dodge!

On Monday, Justin and King Combs were caught up in the Department of Homeland Security‘s shocking raid at their father’s Beverly Hills mansion. A simultaneous raid was conducted at his Miami estate, all part of an alleged sex trafficking investigation. Puff’s sons, 30 and 25 respectively, were seen in aerial footage handcuffed and sitting outside the house’s gate while the feds swept through the place. They weren’t arrested, near as we can tell — just detained while the search occurred. Meanwhile, their father was spotted at the Miami airport avoiding a lot — but not all! — of the mess.

So it’s no surprise that Justin and King were quick to flee the place! According to TMZ, the house was pretty empty after the feds left. But on Monday night around 10:30 p.m. local time, Justin arrived back at the property and grabbed his stuff, including packing up some boxes and/or luggage. Paps stationed outside the main gate caught video of his hurried exit HERE.

Several hours after he drove off, his brother arrived and did the same thing, gathering all his possessions before heading elsewhere. See pics (below):

It’s unclear where the boys are now. Per the outlet, there were a few other people in the mix as well, but it’s unclear who they were. And since these sightings, nobody has been back at the property as of Tuesday morning. So far, no one from Diddy’s family has been arrested either. But obviously, the boys didn’t want to be sitting ducks for paparazzi photogs and whatever else!

