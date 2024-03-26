Prince Harry Named In $30 Million Lawsuit Against Diddy -- WTF?!

Yikes! Prince Harry has been dragged into Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sexual abuse allegations!

Here’s the deal. Last month, Diddy was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. It was one of many allegations levied against the rapper after his ex-girlfriend Cassie settled her own case against Puff Daddy for alleged rape and abuse.

Well, after the 54-year-old’s two homes were raided by Homeland Security on Monday amid a sex trafficking investigation, DailyMail.com took a deeper dive into the lawsuits against Puff — to find the Duke of Sussex was named in one of ’em! Yes, really!

According to the outlet on Tuesday, in Lil Rod’s filing, he claims the musician sexually abused both men and women, and used his “affiliation” to A-listers to give him and his associates “legitimacy.” Apparently, he drew guests to his alleged “sex-trafficking parties” by flaunting “access to celebrities,” the lawsuit argued:

“Among the financial benefits that the Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Motown Records, Love Records, and Universal Music Group received for participating in and facilitating Combs’ sex-trafficking venture were the affiliation and access to Mr. Combs popularity. Mr. Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry.“

Whoa!!

The important thing is Harry was NOT named as a defendant and there was no suggestion that he’d done anything wrong. In the 73-page doc, he was only mentioned once. Essentially, he was just the poor sucker they name-checked to show the level of celebrity at Diddy’s parties. But, you know, Harry wouldn’t be the first royal to get entangled with an alleged sex trafficker! We’re looking at you, Prince Andrew!

While the Archewell founder has yet to speak out on the unfortunate association, he and Diddy do have a small history. Back in 2007, Meghan Markle’s husband and his brother Prince William hosted an afterparty for all those who took part in their “Concert for Diana” benefit at Wembley Stadium. The charity event was in honor of their late mother Princess Diana. The Sean John founder was among those who took the stage, where he performed his hit I’ll Be Missing You.

There’s even a photo of the Spare author posing with Diddy and the now equally controversial Kanye West backstage at the concert. Even the Prince of Wales was buddy-buddy with the Grammy winners. Look:

But, again, this was way back in ’07. It’s unclear if they’ve ever hung out again. Still, it’s not great in light of everything breaking with Diddy right now! And we bet the last thing the royals want is another massive scandal!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

