Guess Which Influencer Diddy Was Spotted Stepping Out With Just Days After His Daughter Was Born!!

Don’t ever accuse Diddy of not having a very busy social life!

The 53-year-old rapper recently revealed that he is the father to a newborn daughter named Love Sean Combs. That announcement, which came back on Saturday, shocked the world. Especially because Diddy had been in an open relationship with Yung Miami — and she definitely hasn’t been pregnant recently!!

For a while, Twitter users played detective to figure out the identity of this baby’s mother. And by Monday, that came out into the open: Love’s momma is 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran. Definitely an unexpected reveal! In fact, insiders still aren’t exactly sure how the SoCal native met Diddy or how deep their relationship goes. But there it is! And now let’s add something more to the mix, shall we?!

On Monday, DailyMail.com went and pulled six-week-old paparazzi pics from an outing Diddy had in NYC. The pics were dated October 19 — so, four days after Tran (at the time, secretly) welcomed Love Sean Combs to the world. In the new-old snaps, Diddy can be seen strolling through New York on what appears to be a one-on-one date!

The woman in these recently resurfaced pics has been identified as social media influencer Shawntya Joseph. She is an up-and-coming Instagram personality — and, yes, Diddy is one of her followers on the social media app! In the snaps, both she and Diddy are dressed all in black and wearing stylish black boots. They walk for a while in the city before leaning up against a stone column to chat intimately.

Joseph looks like she’s having a good time in the photo set. She’s throwing smiles and grins the rapper’s way. Meanwhile, the music mogul appears to be having a nice night, too. He’s all about their one-on-one encounter! In some of the snaps, they can even be seen holding hands and getting extra-cozy while out on the stroll. Awww!

You can see the pics for yourself HERE.

As for Joseph, she’s definitely a bombshell. Ch-ch-check out her most recent IG carousel post (below):

Wow!

What say U, Perezcious readers?!

Diddy has definitely been a busy guy!!!

