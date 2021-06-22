Dippin' Dots CEO Accused Of Spreading Sexual Photos Of Ex-Girlfriend Without Consent!

The CEO of Dippin’ Dots just got served with an ice cold lawsuit.

Earlier this month, Amanda Brown filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Stephen Scott Fischer (pictured above), accusing him of distributing sexual images of her, including to her mother (!!!), during a “vicious campaign of harassment,” the suit said.

Brown, who is described in the docs as a traveling nurse who dated the ice cream company exec for about two years, alleged Fischer harassed her during their relationship and retaliated against her after their breakup in late 2020. She claimed he would often use her private sexual images to control her.

The suit, which was filed June 9 in Oklahoma, stated:

“Fischer has engaged in a relentless and vicious campaign of harassment and retaliation targeting Amanda, culminating in his non-consensual dissemination of her private sexual images to third parties. On at least one recent occasion, Fischer delivered Amanda’s private sexual image to perhaps the most traumatizing audience imaginable — Amanda’s mother. Persistently, Fischer has accompanied his cruel behavior with statements, suggestions, or intimations to Amanda that he is too rich or powerful for her to hold him accountable.”

Wow, “traumatizing” is an understatement!

The suit went on to allege that Fischer — who was named as the CEO of “a company that generates hundreds of millions of dollars per year in revenue” — got his hands on Brown’s sexual images “consensually” but also “sometimes surreptitiously” and noted that it’s a crime under Oklahoma law to spread private sexual images of another person without consent.

The couple reportedly began dating in early 2019 and split up in late 2020. The suit stated that Fischer started threatening to send Brown’s sexual images during their relationship, in December 2019; sometimes, he told her he had already sent them out.

Amid their breakup in November 2020, Fischer allegedly threatened to post an image of Brown on Pornhub. The next day, Nov. 8, he contacted Brown and told her, “I should post your nudes on social media so you can see what that’s like,” per the lawsuit.

Those messages allegedly continued until January 2021. On January 14, the lawsuit claimed, Fischer contacted Brown’s mother. The docs explained:

“Fischer delivered a private sexual image of Amanda to Amanda’s mother. Fischer’s delivery was accompanied by a menacing instruction … ‘I’m sending this out tomorrow. Then I’m going to file a petition for [the dog]. I asked for a peaceful exit. I said I had a girlfriend and wanted to move on peacefully. I can hurt so much more. Watch.’”

That same day, Fischer allegedly threatened to send “nudes” to Brown’s father and her friends. The nurse is seeking punitive damages from Fischer for invasion of privacy, negligence, and for intentionally causing her “severe emotional distress,” the lawsuit said.

Fischer, for his part, is planning on telling his side of the story by submitting detailed counterclaims to the court. His attorney Marci LaBranche called out Brown’s alleged own misdeeds in a statement on Monday, sharing:

“Mr. Fischer is disappointed to have recently been sued by Amanda Brown, a disgruntled ex-girlfriend. Mr. Fischer has much to say about Ms. Brown’s allegations against him, as well as her own bad conduct during their relationship, including physical abuse, unlawfully taking his dog and a luxury car when he ended the relationship, and making outrageous demands for money from Mr. Fischer. However, Mr. Fischer will not try this case in the media. Instead, he will use the proper legal forum and provide these details in his answer and counterclaims to be filed next week.”

Anyone else notice a distinct lack of denial in there?

Fischer’s attorneys filed a motion for the court to seal the plaintiff’s petition, redact “the unnecessary inflammatory, and hyperbolic allegations,” and enforce a protective order prohibiting all parties from such statements in public filings.

In the filing, Fischer alleged Brown fled with his car and pet chihuahua when she moved to Tennessee for a job. The motion said Fischer filed a lawsuit in Tennessee for the return of the dog; his legal team has asked the court to intervene on his behalf ordering the return of the pooch and vehicle.

So it sounds like this legal battle is just beginning. Clearly, this relationship was messy, but if Fischer wanted Brown to return whatever she allegedly took from him, he should have taken the proper legal steps. The idea that any dispute exonerates an ex from sending sexual pics to someone’s mother is frankly laughable.

What do U think about this case, Perezcious readers? Will you now be avoiding Dippin’ Dots this summer?

