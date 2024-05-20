OMG This Jerk Accidentally Revealed He Cheated On His Girlfriend -- By Boasting Online To His Celeb Lookalike!

The truth always comes out! One way or… this incredible other…

If you’re not familiar with John Summit (that’s him above), he’s a successful DJ/producer who has performed at all the big music festivals — Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, and more. So it goes without being said he’s amassed a pretty large following… Including fans who would jump at the opportunity to hook up with him! Or, apparently, even settle for a lookalike… And that’s where this wild story begins.

You see, earlier this month, the DJ posted a screenshot of a text he received from a random number. And not the usual message from a fan!

This guy proudly proclaiming he managed to seal the deal with a girl just because he resembles John. The rando sent a selfie and wrote:

“I’m in Vegas and I just hooked up with some girl who apparently claims to know you and said the only reason was because I looked like a Walmart version of you … Don’t know if this is real but shoutout to you”

John clearly got a kick out of it and posted the screenshot to his Instagram Story and his nearly 800k followers — which brought the rando’s world crashing down. Soon after, he began BLOWING up John’s line, asking him to “PLZ DELETE THAT” or “REMOVE MY FACE”! Why? Oh, because he has a GIRLFRIEND he didn’t want finding out about his Vegas hookup!!

WTF!!!

Yeah, this one night stand he was so proud of was stepping out on his girl! What a jerk! And a fool for spreading it around for some sort of what… stamp of approval from a celeb??

See him BEGGING the DJ to delete the screenshot (below):

But John didn’t budge. Stupid decisions yield stupid results! The DJ finally messaged back:

“hey man, unfortunately u made ur bed and now u have to lay in it.. don’t worry tho, sometimes life hits you with a setback to prepare u for the comeback godspeed walmart summit”

Good for John!! Expose that MF! “Walmart Summit” LOLz!

The shocked cheater simply responded:

“Damn”

See (below):

What a jerk! His (hopefully ex?) girlfriend deserves MUCH better! Here’s hoping her next guy isn’t a guy selfish enough to cheat OR dumb enough to brag about it online!

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments!

