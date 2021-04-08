DMX Brain Function Tests Were 'Not Good' -- Leaving His Family With Unthinkable Decision

Sad news. It no longer looks like there’s any hope DMX will recover.

Last Friday night, the X Gon’ Give It to Ya rapper fell into a coma last week after an overdose led to a heart attack that left his brain without oxygen for thirty minutes. Since being admitted to the ICU, the performer’s condition has continued to decline. And the latest news on the matter is looking as bad as ever…

Earlier this week his manager Steve Rifkind tried to clear up any rumors about the situation, telling TMZ on Tuesday:

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive.”

Rifkind explained the next step doctors were taking on Wednesday, testing the patient, whose real name is Earl Simmons, for critical brain function to determine his family’s next steps:

“Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support.”

Well, the results of those tests have now come back, and it’s “not good,” as sources put it bluntly to TMZ.

According to the docs, the tests showed no improvement whatsoever — meaning he has not regained any brain function nearly a full week after the OD. That’s a pretty strong sign the rapper will remain in what’s been described as a “vegetative state” — requiring life support just to breathe — permanently.

That puts his family in a horrible position. The next step is likely the decision on whether to turn off the life support. If X doesn’t have a living will, which it appears he doesn’t, it will be up to his next of kin.

TMZ also reports the family has asked Rifkind to fly to New York on Friday, something that certainly could be taken as a sign they’re looking to make the decision in the most informed way possible — by asking his manager and longtime friend.

Still, it’s a decision no one should ever have to make…

The Slippin’ vocalist’s relatives have been able to visit him at the hospital. Several of the hip hop star’s 15 children have already arrived to “say their last goodbye.” He was also visited by members of the Ruff Ryders biker gang, who celebrated him and his music from outside the hospital.

A group of 'Ruffryders' Motorcyclists outside DMX's hospital bumping his music ???????? pic.twitter.com/iMgowpC83V — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 4, 2021

A spokesperson for the family told the press:

“The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support, and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

An “outpouring of heartfelt love” is no understatement. Since the devastating news, dozens of celebrities have written thoughtful wishes to the rapper on social media, and on Monday, hundreds of fans showed up outside the hospital for a meaningful prayer vigil.

X’s fiancee, Desiree, as well as ex-wife Tashera Simmons and baby momma Yadira Borrego (both of whom he shares children with), and two sons, Xavier and Exodus, were among those praying. Several hospital staff also held a service Sunday night, so there is clearly an immense amount of love and hope being sent DMX’s way.

