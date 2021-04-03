Hip-Hop Legend DMX In Critical Condition After Suffering From An Overdose

Hip-Hop legend DMX has reportedly suffered a drug overdose — and it’s sadly not looking good.

On Friday, the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, after experiencing a heart attack triggered by an OD, TMZ reported.

DMX is currently in the critical care unit, where he reportedly has shown signs of “some brain activity.” However, another source told TMZ that the artist is in a “vegetative state,” and doctors have warned he may not make it.

Since the news of his hospitalization, fans have swarmed Twitter with words of support and healing energy for the music icon during this difficult time. Some celebs have also shared messages on social media, including Gabrielle Union, Missy Elliot, and Viola Davis. Union said:

“Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX”

Fellow rap artist Elliot tweeted out:

“Prayers for DMX and his family.”

Davis shared her love, writing:

“Praying for DMX.”

Rosie Perez commented:

“Ah man. This is crazy and so sad. I so hope he pulls through. My prayers to #DMX and his entire family.”

Ja Rule, who had a longstanding feud with DMX that ended in 2009, even posted:

“Prayers for my brother DMX..”

As long-time followers may know, the hitmaker released his debut album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998. Since then, he has made his mark in the music world with seven albums, including hits like Party Up (Up in Here). DMX also appeared in numerous films like Romeo Must Die and Cradle 2 the Grave, and he starred in a reality series called, DMX: Soul of a Man.

The performer has long battled with addiction and has spoken about his issues in the past. On a recent podcast with Talib Kweli, he said that a mentor of his tricked him into smoking crack at just 14 years old.

“I hit the blunt and … I was no longer focused on the money. I’ve never felt like this, it just f**ked me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack. Why would you do that to a child? He knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to somebody who looks up to you? A monster was born. I wouldn’t do that to my worst enemy. Especially to someone that you supposedly love.”

In 2019, DMX was released from a West Virginia prison after serving a one-year sentence for federal tax evasion. Later that year, he canceled some tour dates and checked himself into rehab for substance abuse. He also had other legal issues over the years, including charges in 2008 for animal cruelty, and was found unresponsive in a Ramada Inn parking lot in Yonkers, New York, in 2016.

Our hearts go out to DMX and his family right now!

