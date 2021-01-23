Celebs React To Larry King's Death: 'A Giant Of Broadcasting'

Celebs from all walks of life and all over the entertainment spectrum are stepping forward this morning to pay their respects to Larry King.

As we reported hours ago, the legendary TV host and broadcaster passed away early Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87 years old.

Now, famous folk from around the world are recalling their favorite moments with the broadcasting icon — many of which took place live on air, of course, where King interviewed thousands upon thousands of people during his remarkable life and career.

Here are just a few of the reactions (below):

If you want to understand why Larry was a Master in the Art of the Interview, take a listen to this: https://t.co/gyPRFNOe3y — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 23, 2021

Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.

So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 23, 2021

I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/eQhSYgPqNy — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a radio and TV legend with an insatiable curiosity about people and a real sense of humor. He could get anyone talking, from Hollywood stars to the guy on the corner. In the 1990s, Larry King Live even became the most important show in American politics. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TSNlYf87ui — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

Sad news this morning. TV broadcasting legend Larry King has passed away. He was 87. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uvIqkR2c0S — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 23, 2021

Wow. Media legend. Interviewed me a few times. R.I.P#larryking — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) January 23, 2021

#RIP TO AN ICON #LARRYKING ????????♥️???? REST EASY… YOUR WORK HERE IS DONE AND YOUR LEGACY WILL LIVE ON. #TeamDL https://t.co/tX9F6MSUgW — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 23, 2021

Rest In Peace Larry King ✌???? — ✌????rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 23, 2021

RIP to radio/TV/digital news legend @kingsthings. It was an honor to watch you do your thing, both on @CNN and in person. My Dad always asked me “Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?” Would’ve blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son. Thanks for that. pic.twitter.com/OTQrEar3c4 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 23, 2021

One of the most memorable moments I’ve had in an interview was the first time I met Larry King & he asked me how it felt “to be so fierce.” May he Rest In Peace. Sending my condolences and prayers to those he leaves behind. pic.twitter.com/y0EkS6DyZM — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 23, 2021

Wow.

Clearly this man touched a lot of lives during his long and impressive life and career in showbiz.

Rest in Peace, Larry…

