Two More Cheerleaders From Netflix's Cheer Arrested On Separate Child Sexual Misconduct Charges

Two more cheerleaders featured in the popular Netflix docuseries Cheer were arrested this week after two separate criminal investigations in two separate states regarding alleged sexual misconduct involving children.

Of course, the latest arrests further taint the interesting documentary show, after one of its stars — Jerry Harris — had previously been arrested nearly five months ago on his own slew of allegations regarding sexual misconduct with a minor.

This time around, both Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., 25, and Mitchell Ryan, 23, were arrested on their own charges.

Scianna Jr. (top left in pic, above), who was featured in an off-shoot story line during the Netflix series as a cheerleader in a shoot and performance opposite Gabi Butler, was arrested on Wednesday in Chesterfield County, Virginia. He is charged with felony counts of “taking indecent liberties with a child,” and “using an electronic communication device to solicit sex,” according to a report in USA TODAY based on the logs for the Chesterfield County Police Department.

According to cops, Scianna Jr. allegedly arranged to meet a juvenile whom he first encountered through social media, and reportedly solicited them for sex. He could not be reached for comment, according to media outlets; he has a “large international fanbase” and social media following thanks to his cheerleading work.

As for Ryan (right-hand side in pic, above), who was a member of the Navarro College cheerleading team that was featured on the Netflix show, he was arrested on Wednesday in Dallas and charged with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to Dallas County Sheriff’s Department records, the alleged assault reportedly took place on July 24 of last year.

Ryan’s attorney, Jeremy Rosenthal, spoke out about the arrest in a particularly strong statement to the media, saying (below):

“This has been a nightmare for Mitch and his family. We look forward to Dallas County hearing the truth and this case being over.”

Of course, Harris is still facing multiple felony charges in his own law enforcement situation after being arrested and accused of allegedly soliciting nude photos and sex from minors. The 21-year-old breakout star of the series must still face down charges related to sexual exploitation of children, and transportation with intent for illicit sexual conduct.

The show Cheer was fascinating to watch when it debuted on Netflix, but it’s crazy to see how this whole thing has turned out in the last few months with these high-profile legal cases. None of the three are connected to each other, according to law enforcement, but still… ugh.

