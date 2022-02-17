Jersey Shore Betrayal! Angelina Pivarnick Allegedly LEAKED Those Snooki, JWoww, & Deena Wedding Toasts To ‘Make Them Look Bad’!

The drama over the infamous wedding speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is not over – far from it, it looks!

As fans know, the wedding toast drama played out on the November 2020 premiere of the MTV reality series when bridesmaids Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese made several poor jokes that the 35-year-old television personality did NOT appreciate at the time. The ladies said things like “you’re the trash to our bags” and the “lice to our hair.” Jenni was even booed when she joked about Staten Island, saying Angelina was “the dump to our island.”

If you need a refresher, ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

While Angelina laughed at first, she was actually furious over the content, which also did not go over well with the rest of the wedding guests and her now-estranged husband, Chris Larangeira. When audio of the over-the-top speech leaked online before the episode aired, the three women were bullied online by fans – to the point that Snooki actually quit the show because of the backlash. And until now, it was thought one of the wedding guests of the former couple was to blame for the audio leak. However, it turns out that may not have been the case…

According to a new report from The Sun on Wednesday, a source claimed that Angelina and Chris “had a heads up about what these speeches were, and the general content of them,” adding:

“Everyone was totally on board with what was set to be said.”

What’s worse is that the insider said Angelina allegedly told her ex-hubby that she leaked the audio to “make them look bad.” Wow, that is pretty messed up! Although the source said Chris’ accusation has (understandably) caused some trouble with the cast, Angelina denied to The Sun ever leaking the speech, saying:

“It’s my husband trying to sabotage me. He is walking around trying to sabotage me and to gain sympathy from strangers. He is trying to get me fired off the show with lies.”

She also responded to the report on Twitter, simply tweeting:

“LIES.”

But it seems like Jenni, Snooki, and Deena refuse to believe Angelina now and have taken to social media to express their heartbreak over the alleged move! JWoww retweeted the response, saying:

“Just stop @angelinamtvjs your own husband told us you did this… please just stop.”

Deena wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

“To think she swore on her animals lives she didn’t leak it I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie. I’ve been there for her..and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me … makes me sad. unfortunately I know the source n know it is in fact true.”

Snooki then chimed in:

“Damn this hurts. I had to take a mental break from this show because i truly thought i ruined her wedding and hurt her. We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this s**t hurts.”

Yikes!!!

Well, season 6 of Family Vacation just became a whole lot more interesting if the series gets renewed again! We’ll have to wait and see what the rest of the cast members have to say about this latest drama. In the meantime, though, reactions to Angelina allegedly leaking the wedding speech audio? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

