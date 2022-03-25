Is Doja Cat OK?? Performer Goes OFF On Twitter After Fan Feud, Says She’s Quitting Music!

Is Doja Cat throwing in the towel on music? It sure sounds like a strong possibility, at least based on the 26-year-old performer’s series of tweets on Thursday night!

What made Doja want to walk away from her career all of a sudden? Well, it all started when the Boss Bitch rapper was supposed to perform at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay on Tuesday. That performance ended up being canceled, sadly, due to intense flooding from a major storm. While the cancellation was obviously not her fault — we mean, it was literally a freakin’ act of god — some of her fans still somehow became enraged that she never acknowledged missing the concert on Twitter!

The Paraguayan fans were particularly upset because Doja did take the time to apologize for not giving the crowd at Brazil’s Lollapalooza festival a “good enough show” on Thursday:

“I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f**king love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better”

Not everyone appreciated the sentiment, including one person who called out Doja for “not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!” And when one fan told the singer that it was “too late to apologize” and deemed her “public enemy No.1” in the country, it was just too much!

The rapper finally responded to the backlash, and with a fury, writing:

“I’m not sorry.”

Her followers quickly erupted on Twitter, continuing to bash Doja for her response. She eventually clapped back, replying to one tweet:

“I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad.”

The frustration was so deep, she got upset at ALL her fans, warning that she would no longer be taking pictures with anyone!

“I’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour.”

That is when things got even more heated! A user asked “what happened to your humility queen?,” to which Doja shockingly declared:

“it’s gone and i don’t give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit i can’t wait to f**king disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me”

Damn! The Say So artist then added:

“This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

Doja even went as far as to change her Twitter handle name to a very telling “I Quit.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Whoa…

Despite her pledge to end her music career, a source told TMZ that she still plans on playing a concert in Brazil on Friday evening and is even “looking forward to it.” LOLz, if that’s a PR person trying to clear everything up, something tells us it’s not going to make the Paraguay fans any happier…

Doja is also supposed to hit the road with The Weeknd this summer. Hopefully gurl just needed a moment to vent her frustrations and isn’t going to completely quit over this. Only time will tell we guess…

Do you think Doja will actually quit music, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions in the comments (below).

