RED HOT! Doja Cat Got Covered In 30,000 Hand-Applied Swarovski Crystals For Paris Fashion Week -- LOOK!

Doja Cat’s diamonds sure are on Shine!

On Sunday night the Grammy award-winning songstress demanded EVERYONE’S attention when she showed up to Paris Fashion Week 2023 dripping in 30,000 hand-applied crimson Swarovski crystals!

Yeah… wow!

Pat McGrath, the makeup artist responsible for the “shimmering, scintillating and subversive look,” told Vogue on Monday:

“Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure. Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring.”

Thankfully the mad genius posted a time lapse video showing the entire painstaking process! See the awe-inspiring transformation (below):

Completely unrecognizable in the coolest way! What are YOUR thoughts on the 27-year-old’s look, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

